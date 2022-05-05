Contests
VIDEO: Hundreds of birds take over couple’s home, cleanup continues

A California couple recently found hundreds of birds inside their home. (Source: KRCR)
By Sam Chimenti
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
REDDING, Calif. (KRCR) - A couple in California said they recently came home to hundreds of swallows in their house.

Gary and Patti Reitemeyer said they returned home after making a short trip to find the birds had taken over.

“As we pulled up, we were thinking, you know, 20 birds or so. That’s no big deal. We opened the door, and it was like an Alfred Hitchcock movie. There were birds flying everywhere. I mean, it was crazy,” Gary Reitemeyer said.

The Reitemeyer’s home is in Redding, California, and they said apparently, the birds got into their home by going through the chimney.

“We were ducking and dodging. I was grabbing a handful of birds; I grabbed maybe three or so at a time,” Gary Reitemeyer said.

The couple said it hasn’t been easy getting things back to normal after the bird takeover as their cleanup continues.

“You can’t get all that bird stuff out of the furniture. So, all of the furniture is gone, and all of the carpets are gone. The blinds are gone, everything,” Gary Reitemeyer said.

