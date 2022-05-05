Contests
Town hall to discuss drag racing on Fargo roads

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An interactive town hall is happening at Fargo City Hall on Thursday night. The topic is focused on drag racing on several main roadways in Fargo.

City officials are hoping to hear community members’ experiences, opinions and concerns related to drag racing and noise complaints. Some of the focus areas include 52nd Avenue South, University Drive, 25th Street South, 40th Street South and 45th Street South.

Representatives from the Fargo Police and Engineering Departments will be there to gather input and share insight into current operations and future action plans.

The meeting is happening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of Fargo City Hall at 225 4th Street North.

