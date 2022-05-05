Roads on pace to re-open in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks says crews starting removing the closure on Minnesota Avenue on Thursday morning. The Point Bridge is expected to be back open by the end of the day.

The Sorlie Bridge on Demers Avenue still needs to be inspected before reopening. The city says that inspection is expected to happen on Monday, May 9.

As of 9:45 a.m. on May 5, the Red River at Grand Forks was still in major flood stage at 43.72 feet, but gradually falling.

You can check the latest river levels across the valley HERE.

