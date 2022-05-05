One Horace neighborhood’s sump pumps are working in overdrive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People living in the Rivers Edge neighborhood in Horace are concerned with the water level outside of their homes, and with it inside too.

“If you stand in the bottom of the ditch, the street level is up around here so it’s a good 5 feet or so of water right now and then it’s holding the water table so high in the neighborhood so people with basements, all of our sump pumps run almost continuously, every couple of minutes they kick on and run,” said Justin Bearinger, a resident in Horace.

Local plumbers have been seeing an increase in sump pump calls due to the wet season this year.

“Lot of people are worried that their sump pumps are going to back up or stop working, so tons more,” said Chris Marek, owner of Propress Plumbing.

When I asked if a lot of people in town have backup sump pumps, Marek said, “Not as many as you think.”

But, the Rivers Edge residents are prepared but not without worry.

“Sumps pump is a huge concern for me, we have a backup but with them kicking in 6, 5, 6, 700 times a day, continuously pumping, it really wears on them, if it were to go out, and with that much water coming in, we’d have property damage in no time,” said Bearinger.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to talk on camera, monitors his sump pumps through an app where it tells him how much water his sump pump cycles out daily.

“If it’s that much, 6200 gallons, I would say get it checked every season, every season before thaw,” said Marek.

Marek said he could come home to one or two feet of water in his basement if he didn’t check his backup sump pump.

“That would be tons of damage,” said Marek.

“If we had a 20 or 30-minute power outage, we’d be scrambling pretty hard to get the backup generator hooked up and all of that, it’s just, it’s not a comfortable feeling to be in,” said Bearinger.

Marek said there is a solution.

“If your power goes out or any other problems arise like maybe your sump burns out, then the hydro-powered backup sump, it won’t go out unless your water is out and that’s very highly unlikely,” said Marek.

