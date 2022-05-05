Moorhead police break up fights at local high school

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police officers rushed to the high school to breakup a fight between two students.

Just before classes began on Thursday, May 5, a Moorhead School District spokesperson said fight broke out in the hallway. The School Resource Officer called for assistance to help contain the situation.

School officials said when the students were escorted off campus a verbal argument broke out between four different students. Moorhead police helped contain the students while they were on site. Student families were notified and disciplinary action was taken, according to school officials.

“Behavior of this nature is taken seriously and dealt with promptly and appropriately to protect the physical and emotional welfare of all students,” officials said in a statement.

