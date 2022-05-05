MN DNR EagleCam chick euthanized after being pushed from nest

Contests
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota DNR is reporting that one of the chicks that was recently hatched on their EagleCam has died. They say the younger chick was pushed out of the nest by its sibling.

Staff with the Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program were contacted and retrieved the chick from the ground as soon as they were able. They say the nest is roughly 75 feet high.

The young eagle was brought to the veterinarians at The Raptor Center for care. They say the young bird was quiet and got increasing lethargic throughout the exam. A wound was found on its head and veterinarians say the bird had labored breathing, most likely a result from internal trauma. Blood was also coming from the nares (nostrils) of the bird.

Veterinarians discovered a fracture of the humerus close to the joint in the bird’s left wing.

“With this kind of fracture, there is not an option to repair it surgically and it cannot be left alone to heal as the bone would heal in a way that would cause chronic problems and pain for the bird,” Nongame staff said. “Because of the very poor prognosis due to the complex fracture and severely progressing signs of internal trauma, the young bird was humanely euthanized to alleviate suffering.”

Nongame staff say they are sad about the outcome, but it’s comforting to know the chick didn’t have to suffer with it’s injuries for a long time.

