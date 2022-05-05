“May the Fourth” is with one “Star Wars” fan as his Make-A-Wish is granted

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tonight, the Fargo Theatre hosted part of its classic film series.

Since it’s “May the 4th”, they chose “Star Wars”.

That gave the theater a chance to partner with Make-A-Wish to give one super fan the surprise of a lifetime.

“What’s your favorite part about star wars?,” we asked.

“Probably the light sabers,” says Brayden Rolfson.

12-year-old Brayden is a huge “Star Wars” fan.

“We get to reveal Brayden’s wish to go to Disney World is going to come true”,” says Make-A-Wish’s Billi Jo Zielenski.

He was also born with congenital heart disease.

Because of his condition, he’s had multiple heart surgeries, and countless hospital visits.

“We get to an opportunity to explore with him, that had him be able to say yes to something. He didn’t have a normal childhood, so this is an opportunity to really fulfill his dream-come-true,” says Zielenski.

The Make-A-Wish team was able to get him a character escort from dinner...

“What was it like being escorted by the whole team?” we asked.

“Cool,” says Brayden.

All the way to the theatre where he he found out his wish was coming true.

He’s going to Disney World.

“This is going to be great just to see his family and him and just see him light up with his smile,” says Zielenski.

Brayden already has it down, but he’ll get light saber training from resident jedis while on his trip.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.