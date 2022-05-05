Latest road closure information due to flooding

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has issued the following flood updates:

5:00 p.m. Thursday ND 27 in Lisbon will open

Water over both driving lanes of ND 20 at mile marker 114, north of Devils Lake. Speed reduced to 25 mph.

The following areas/roadways are closed in North Dakota due to flooding:

ND 54 closed from I-29 to the Red River near Oslo, MN

ND 18 Neche point of entry and south of Neche

I-29 southbound on-ramp at mile marker 164

ND 5 at Joliette to the Red River

I-29 southbound entrance to the Alexander Henry rest area

ND 5 closed near mile 298, Hanks Hill, west of ND 32

MnDOT has closed the following roadways in Minnesota which may impact North Dakota drivers.

MN 317, which is across the river from ND 17 east of Grafton

MN 220, which is the north/south roadway adjacent to the Red River which goes from Oslo, MN (ND 54) to south of Robin, MN

US 2 Sorlie Bridge in Grand Forks. The NDDOT will be performing routine inspections on the bridge while closed to traffic. These inspections are not related to flooding

MN 175, which is across the river from ND 5 at Joliette

MN 1 is closed in both directions, across the river from ND 54 near Poland

MN 75 is closed in both directions, across the river from Pembina

The following state highways remain open but are affected by floodwaters:

ND 200 at Hillsboro.

Water on the shoulder of I-29 NB at the Pembina border crossing

Water near the edge of I-29 northbound lanes from mile point 160-161, near the ND 54-Oslo Exit. Speeds are reduced to 45 mph and motorists should use caution.

Interstate 29 near exit 168, southbound lanes water on the roadway due to localized flooding. Travelers use caution.

Water on southbound lanes from mile point 169-169.5 on I-29, north of the Minto & Warsaw Exit. Speeds are reduced to 25 mph and motorists should use caution.

Interstate 29 exit 164 northbound off-ramp, approximately 20 miles north of Grand Forks. There may be water on the road. Reduce speed and use caution.

NDDOT warns motorists that driving through water is dangerous and motorists should not drive around barricades or into flooded areas as vehicles that leave the roadway may become immersed in high water.

The NDDOT encourages motorists to check road conditions before traveling due to rapidly changing conditions. Fluctuating water levels make it difficult to predict when and where water will go over the roadway or recede from the roadway. For road information, call 511 or visit the N Roads app or travel.dot.nd.gov.

