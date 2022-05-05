Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Latest road closure information due to flooding

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has issued the following flood updates:

  • 5:00 p.m. Thursday ND 27 in Lisbon will open
  • Water over both driving lanes of ND 20 at mile marker 114, north of Devils Lake. Speed reduced to 25 mph.

The following areas/roadways are closed in North Dakota due to flooding:

  • ND 54 closed from I-29 to the Red River near Oslo, MN
  • ND 18 Neche point of entry and south of Neche
  • I-29 southbound on-ramp at mile marker 164
  • ND 5 at Joliette to the Red River
  • I-29 southbound entrance to the Alexander Henry rest area
  • ND 5 closed near mile 298, Hanks Hill, west of ND 32

MnDOT has closed the following roadways in Minnesota which may impact North Dakota drivers.

  • MN 317, which is across the river from ND 17 east of Grafton
  • MN 220, which is the north/south roadway adjacent to the Red River which goes from Oslo, MN (ND 54) to south of Robin, MN
  • US 2 Sorlie Bridge in Grand Forks. The NDDOT will be performing routine inspections on the bridge while closed to traffic. These inspections are not related to flooding
  • MN 175, which is across the river from ND 5 at Joliette
  • MN 1 is closed in both directions, across the river from ND 54 near Poland
  • MN 75 is closed in both directions, across the river from Pembina

The following state highways remain open but are affected by floodwaters:

  • Water over both driving lanes of ND 20 at mile marker 114, north of Devils Lake. Speed reduced to 25 mph.
  • ND 200 at Hillsboro.
  • Water on the shoulder of I-29 NB at the Pembina border crossing
  • Water near the edge of I-29 northbound lanes from mile point 160-161, near the ND 54-Oslo Exit. Speeds are reduced to 45 mph and motorists should use caution.
  • Interstate 29 near exit 168, southbound lanes water on the roadway due to localized flooding. Travelers use caution.
  • Water on southbound lanes from mile point 169-169.5 on I-29, north of the Minto & Warsaw Exit. Speeds are reduced to 25 mph and motorists should use caution.
  • Interstate 29 exit 164 northbound off-ramp, approximately 20 miles north of Grand Forks. There may be water on the road. Reduce speed and use caution.

NDDOT warns motorists that driving through water is dangerous and motorists should not drive around barricades or into flooded areas as vehicles that leave the roadway may become immersed in high water.

The NDDOT encourages motorists to check road conditions before traveling due to rapidly changing conditions. Fluctuating water levels make it difficult to predict when and where water will go over the roadway or recede from the roadway. For road information, call 511 or visit the N Roads app or travel.dot.nd.gov.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

Employee’s foot run over by construction equipment on the job
At least one person hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Grand Forks
Groundbreaking 5/5/22
Park District Breaks Ground on Fargo Parks Sports Complex
Cass County Jail launching program aimed at education, reducing repeat offenders
6:00PM Weather - May 05
6:00PM Weather - May 05