Fargo man arrested after hiding in basement of Fargo VFW

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was found hiding in the VFW on Broadway.

Police say they received a report of a burglary at the VFW. An employee reported seeing an unidentified person inside the building on the security cameras after closing.

Once on scene, officers learned there was an unsecured door at the building.

Fargo Police set up a perimeter and requested the assistance of the K-9 unit to find the man due to the building’s size.

After several verbal commands alerting the individual of a canine presence, K-9 Uno was released to search the building.

K-9 Uno was able to locate 41-year-old Gustavo Ruiz of Fargo, who was hiding in a small basement storage area.

Police say Ruiz refused to leave the building, but was later apprehended.

Ruiz did suffer a minor dog bite on his left leg.

After being treated for his injuries, Ruiz was take to the Cass County Jail.

He is now facing burglary charges.

