Beautiful weather for the first Moorhead Cruise Night of the season

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After a long winter and wet spring, temperatures are finally soaring into the 60′s. The conditions are just right to get downtown and check out some cool cars.

Thursday, May 5, is the first Moorhead Cruise Night of the season. It’s a monthly gathering of motor vehicle enthusiasts happening the first Thursday of the month May through September.

This year there will be live music each month, Thursday’s musical guest is Slamabama.

Cruise night is happening at the north parking lot of the Moorhead Center Mall from 5:00-8:30 p.m. You can find more information on the Moorhead Cruise Night Facebook page and website.

