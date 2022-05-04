Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Woman arrested for DUI after driving into water-filled ditch

Car in water
Car in water(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shortly before 7:00 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with Harwood Fire and Rescue and Sandford Ambulance, responded to the west end of Harwood for a vehicle that left the roadway and entered a field full of water.  

The driver was assisted from the vehicle to the roadway by Harwood Fire prior to deputies arriving on scene. 

A DUI investigation was conducted based off initial signs of impairment.  64-year-old Laurie Anne Nielson was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.  She was taken to the Cass County Jail. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

10:00PM News MAY 3 - Part 1
10:00PM News MAY 3 - Part 1
Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Prayer service held in Beulah for missing 18 year-old
Vets at WW2 Memorial
Veterans relive “Mail Call” during Honor Flight
Motorcyclist thrown during crash in Grand Forks