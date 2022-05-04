Woman arrested for DUI after driving into water-filled ditch

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shortly before 7:00 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with Harwood Fire and Rescue and Sandford Ambulance, responded to the west end of Harwood for a vehicle that left the roadway and entered a field full of water.

The driver was assisted from the vehicle to the roadway by Harwood Fire prior to deputies arriving on scene.

A DUI investigation was conducted based off initial signs of impairment. 64-year-old Laurie Anne Nielson was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was taken to the Cass County Jail. No one was hurt.

