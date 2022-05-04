Contests
Vote FMWF guide launches ahead of June 14 election

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vote FMWF launched to help educate voters ahead of the June 14 elections in Fargo and West Fargo. It’s a resource for people to find information about candidates for mayor, city commission, school board and park board.

Developed by six local community members participating in the 2021-2022 Leadership Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber program, Vote FMWF is designed to increase civic engagement, bolster awareness of the candidates and their platforms, and ensure the voting process is easy and accessible to community members.

“The communities of Fargo and West Fargo are going through tremendous changes at all levels of local leadership,” said Thomas Stromme, Community Engagement Manager for Vote FMWF. “The Vote FMWF platform ensures candidates’ voices are heard and community members can identify the leaders they want representing them.”

The Vote FMWF resource has voting information and 52 individual candidate profiles, as well as links to the candidates’ social media accounts and campaign websites. Video interviews with the Fargo mayoral and city commission races are also available.

“With a historic number of candidates running in mayoral and city commission races in our community, the Vote FMWF platform will make it easier than ever for voters to be educated on all of the candidates,” said Joey Ness, Communications Coordinator for Vote FMWF. “We hope to see a record turnout of voters using their voices at the ballot box on June 14.”

To check it out, visit votefmwf.org.

