West Fargo School District warns students to leave splatter guns at home

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District is warning students to leave their splatter guns at home. Splatter guns typically shoot gel balls or soft water/gel beads.

Administration at Sheyenne High School sent a note to families saying students are purchasing splatter guns and having “wars” with them on school campuses.

“Although these look like toys and the intent is harmless fun, we want you to be aware and make your student(s) aware that these are not allowed on campus,” the note said. “Any students caught participating in this or with these guns, or anything similar on them or in their vehicle will face potential consequences. Consequences could range from loss of a parking pass, suspension, expulsion and even loss of the privilege to participate in our commencement ceremony depending on each individual’s actions.”

The West Fargo School District says anything with the word “gun” in it, or that resembles a “gun” in any way has no place school property.

The note sent by Sheyenne High School administration says, “Please help us to finish the school year in an environment in which students and staff feel safe.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.