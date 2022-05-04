Prayer service held in Beulah for missing 18 year-old

Beulah, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Family and friends gathered for a prayer service in Beulah for missing 18 year-old, Tyler Schaefer.

According to the Beulah Police Department, Tyler was last seen on Sunday, May 1, at 3 a.m. walking near a church in Beulah.

Anyone with any information on Tyler’s disappearance should contact the Beulah Police Department of your local law enforcement agency.

