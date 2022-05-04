Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Prayer service held in Beulah for missing 18 year-old

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler has been missing since May 1.(Beulah Police Department)
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beulah, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Family and friends gathered for a prayer service in Beulah for missing 18 year-old, Tyler Schaefer.

According to the Beulah Police Department, Tyler was last seen on Sunday, May 1, at 3 a.m. walking near a church in Beulah.

Anyone with any information on Tyler’s disappearance should contact the Beulah Police Department of your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

10:00PM News MAY 3 - Part 1
10:00PM News MAY 3 - Part 1
Vets at WW2 Memorial
Veterans relive “Mail Call” during Honor Flight
Car in water
Woman arrested for DUI after driving into water-filled ditch
Motorcyclist thrown during crash in Grand Forks