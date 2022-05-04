Contests
Drainage issue causes safety concerns in one Horace neighborhood

When the Sheyenne River rises, the Rivers Edge neighborhood is surrounded by flooded ditches due to the river’s backflow.
HORACE DITCHES
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “This is the worst it’s ever been, it’s never been that high like the ditch goes down so I don’t know, the water would probably be up to here on me and I’m 6 feet tall,” said Jessica Schindeldecker, a resident in Horace.

“It’s uncomfortable having them out here because you never know what they’re going to do and if they’re playing ball, it’s so easy for the ball to go in there just like what happened to the neighbor boy the other day,” said Justin Bearinger, a resident in Horace.

People in the River’s Edge neighborhood of Horace have been dealing with flooded ditches since the development was built nearly 5 years ago.

“There are a couple of neighborhoods in the city that currently drain into the river and during an elevated river stage, we have some backup that comes into some open ditches along the Sheyenne River,” said James Dahlman, the city engineer for Horace.

Dahlman said the neighborhood was constructed by a private entity and he says the city doesn’t know why there wasn’t some type of backflow prevention placed on the culverts, adding, that the city has attempted to place one.

The project did not work but they haven’t stopped looking for an alternative.

“Currently in that area, there is undeveloped land behind it that is being proposed for development with a storm sewer and a regional detention pond, and that detention pond will be sized to accommodate some of the stormwater flows,” said Dahlman.

But the concern still stands at Rivers Edge.

“We’ve got a lot of younger kids in the neighborhood and these ditches are awful, there just unsafe, it’s dangerous,” said Bearinger.

“Now with a new puppy, we’ve had her for a couple of days and this morning she went straight to the water and it’s kind of one of those sink or swim kind of things so it’s just a concern and it makes your heart skip a beat not knowing how safe they’re going to be with the water that high,” said Schindeldecker.

Schindeldecker says ideally she would like to see the city and residents work together to fix this problem.

“You really can’t put a value on safety, especially when it comes to our children,” said Schindeldecker.

