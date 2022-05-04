Otter Tail County man jailed following police standoff

RICHVILLE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges, including two felonies, following a police standoff in rural Otter Tail County.

Court documents say authorities were called to a home on Pickerel Dr. near Richville, MN on Sunday, May 1 for a report of a domestic assault involving a gun.

Records say 60-year-old Bernard Stasch of Richville was threatening a woman in the home, throwing her to the ground, strangling her, and then saying he was going to kill her.

The woman was eventually able to get to another room and call police. When authorities arrived, records show the victim ran out of the house to authorities where she was safe.

Documents say Stasch then came out of the house with a gun and fired it several times. Authorities had to call in a bearcat to approach the home and try to arrest him. Court records also say during the standoff, Stasch would approach the bearcat with his gun pointed at authorities, waving it around.

Hours later, documents say Stasch surrendered and was taken into custody.

Stasch is now charged in Otter Tail County with 2nd degree assault, terroristic threats and domestic assault.

