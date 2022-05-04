Motorcyclist thrown during crash in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after crashing into a Jeep. It happened just before 7 pm at the intersection of N. Columbia Rd. and 2nd Ave. N.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that a 1993 Jeep Cherokee was driving northbound on Columbia Rd. when the driver attempted to make a westbound turn onto 2nd Ave. N. While making this turn, a 2018 Kawasaki ZX6 traveling southbound on Columbia Rd. struck the Jeep in the passenger side. The motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle and hurt. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

There is an active investigation into the crash, and nobody has been cited at this time. The crash is being investigated by members of the Grand Forks Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team and the Grand Forks Regional Unmanned Aerial Systems Team. Anyone with information regarding this accident is encouraged to call Grand Forks Police at 701-787-8000.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.