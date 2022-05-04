Minnesota could become abortion destination

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota could become a destination for abortion services for women from other states if the U.S. Supreme Court throws out the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The state’s abortion providers say they’re already preparing for a surge. Abortion would remain legal, at least for now, under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling.

Minnesota has some significant restrictions in place, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that minors notify both parents before they can get an abortion. But a lawsuit by abortion rights advocates that’s due to go in trial next month seeks to remove those barriers.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.