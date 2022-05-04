Contests
Minnesota could become abortion destination

The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota lawmakers are resurrecting an effort to redesign the state's flag and seal, which proponents say are indistinct compared with other U.S. states and feature imagery that is offensive to Native Americans. (Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)(Mohamed Ibrahim | Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota could become a destination for abortion services for women from other states if the U.S. Supreme Court throws out the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The state’s abortion providers say they’re already preparing for a surge. Abortion would remain legal, at least for now, under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling.

Minnesota has some significant restrictions in place, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that minors notify both parents before they can get an abortion. But a lawsuit by abortion rights advocates that’s due to go in trial next month seeks to remove those barriers.

