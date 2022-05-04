Helping your lawn recover after a long winter, dry summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spring definitely took it’s time coming to the Red River Valley this year, but so far the month of May has brought some much needed sunshine to the metro.

Many lawns are in recovery after a brutal winter on top of the drought that plagued the region in summer 2021.

NDSU Extension Horticulturist for Cass County, Don Kinzler, said there are things property owners can begin doing to help get lawns back in shape.

First, Kinzler said grab your rake! If your lawn is dry enough, he recommends people start raking and fluffing up any areas of grass that are matted down. Doing this will help grass grow stronger and more full.

For any dead spots in the yard or along sidewalks/driveways, Kinzler said people can start spreading new seeds and raking them in. He said you know you’ve done it right if you can still see most of the grass seeds on the surface of the soil.

Hold off on fertilizer until your lawn is green and actively growing. The window from mid May to Memorial Day is the best time to do this, according to Kinzler.

When it comes to cranking out the lawn mower, Kinzler said stick to the recommended mowing height of 3 inches. Keeping the grass longer helps it develop a deep root system which allows the lawn to fill out more.

