Backpack left at Fargo Islamic Society Center springs emergency crews into action

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shortly after 12:15pm Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews, including the bomb squad, were called to the Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead Center off of 28th St. S. for a report of an unintended backpack.

The caller told police that a man showed up to the mosque and left a backpack near the building. During a search with FPD’s K-9 unit, nearby businesses were asked to shelter in place. Police say the K-9 unit was able to detect something inside the bag that needed further investigation.

The Red River Valley Bomb Squad says no explosive materials were found inside the bag. The incident is still under investigation.

