Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Veterans relive “Mail Call” during Honor Flight

Vets at WW2 Memorial
Vets at WW2 Memorial(None)
By Mike Morken
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Organizers with Honor Flight North Dakota/Minnesota are calling their recently completed trip to Washington D.C. a complete success. The group returned last night to a heroes welcome at Hector International Airport in Fargo. During the trip, I had the chance to watch something that I first witnessed back in 1991. I was in Saudi Arabia covering units with the North Dakota National Guard. Our soldiers were on duty for Operation Desert Shield, just before Desert Storm. It was long before cell phones, email, facebook and tweets. Those, who served in the military relied on mail to connect with their loved ones back home. I watched as they anxiously awaited for their name to be called, finding out what had arrived from home. Fast forward to 2022 in Arlington, Virginia, where I was following 80 plus veterans, who were part of the Honor Flight. Danny Hallock is one of the volunteers. He told me that this is the biggest surprise the veterans experience on the tour. Large packages full of hand written letters and cards are addressed to the veterans. I watched as they smiled, some of them tearing up as they read them.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Authorities identify victims in murder/suicide near Wadena
Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Suspects, officers identified in fatal shooting
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract

Latest News

Motorcyclist thrown during crash in Grand Forks
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
News - Red River Women’s Clinic responds to leak draft opinion regarding abortion - 6:30PM Update
5:00PM News May 3 - Part 1
News - Red River Women’s Clinic responds to leak draft opinion regarding abortion - 6:00PM Update
News - Red River Women’s Clinic responds to leak draft opinion regarding abortion - 6:00PM Update