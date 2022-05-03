Veterans relive “Mail Call” during Honor Flight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Organizers with Honor Flight North Dakota/Minnesota are calling their recently completed trip to Washington D.C. a complete success. The group returned last night to a heroes welcome at Hector International Airport in Fargo. During the trip, I had the chance to watch something that I first witnessed back in 1991. I was in Saudi Arabia covering units with the North Dakota National Guard. Our soldiers were on duty for Operation Desert Shield, just before Desert Storm. It was long before cell phones, email, facebook and tweets. Those, who served in the military relied on mail to connect with their loved ones back home. I watched as they anxiously awaited for their name to be called, finding out what had arrived from home. Fast forward to 2022 in Arlington, Virginia, where I was following 80 plus veterans, who were part of the Honor Flight. Danny Hallock is one of the volunteers. He told me that this is the biggest surprise the veterans experience on the tour. Large packages full of hand written letters and cards are addressed to the veterans. I watched as they smiled, some of them tearing up as they read them.

