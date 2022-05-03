Red River Women’s Clinic responds to leak draft opinion regarding abortion

FARGO (AP) - North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is reassuring patients that their appointments will stand, for now.

Tammi Kromenaker, who owns and operates the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, said Tuesday that she posted a notice on the clinic’s website letting women know that abortion is still legal and that their appointments at the clinic are safe.

Politico published a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion late Monday showing that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

Kromenaker says she already has a plan to open a clinic just across the river in Minnesota if a 2007 North Dakota law outlawing abortion is triggered by any Supreme Court decision.

