North Dakota/Minnesota veterans return from DC to fanfare

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whirlwind 3 day trip to our nation’s capital ended Monday night with fanfare. A large crowd turned out at Hector International Airport to greet returning veterans, who traveled to Washington D.C. for the first honor flight in more than two and a half years.

The charter jet was an hour late, but family, friends and many others patiently waited and then really welcomed home more than 80 veterans. The public’s enthusiasm, along with music, applause, signs and flag waving, was the best way to end and incredible tour of the major memorials. There were tears in family members eyes as their loved ones came down the escalator or was wheeled through the crowd. Some of these veterans had to wait two years to go on this trip because of the pandemic, so finally making the journey and having such a great homecoming was rewarding for everyone involved.

Monday night’s pomp and circumstance followed several touching moments on this trip. Early Monday afternoon, as our veterans made their way to the World War 2 Memorial, a group of students from San Francisco stopped and proceeded to applaud and thank everyone that passed by. It was an incredible thing to witness an is not lost on the veterans. Thanks needs to go out to the people behind the honor flight of North Dakota and Minnesota. There are some 40 core individuals, all who are volunteer, that make this possible. Mission accomplished and well done.

