Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

North Dakota challenging federal mineral rights ruling

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota is challenging the federal government’s awarding of lucrative mineral rights under a Missouri River reservoir to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, otherwise known as the Three Affiliated Tribes.

The state attorney general’s office said Friday, April 29 that it notified the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., that it plans to intervene in the tribes’ lawsuit against the federal government.

The Interior Department ruled in February that the tribes own the rights, in what has been a long-running dispute. At stake is an estimated $100 million in unpaid royalties and future payments certain to come from oil drilling.

The government dammed the river in the 1950s, flooding more than a tenth of the tribes’ reservation and creating the reservoir.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Authorities identify victims in murder/suicide near Wadena
Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Suspects, officers identified in fatal shooting
(MGN)
Man arrested following police perimeter in Fargo
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 3
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 2 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 2 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 1 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 1 - May 3
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery of Jewelry - May 3
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery Of Jewelry - May 3