New changes coming for the 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -New project changes are coming for the 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project.
It has been redesigned to be constructed in 4 phases for the corridor between 22nd and 32nd Streets.
Each phase would require shutting down portions of the corridor for between 45 and 75 days.
The city plans to re-bid on the project next month after cost estimates came in higher than expected.
The city is also offering incentives to encourage a faster completion of each phase.
The plan is to have the entire project completed by October of next year.
