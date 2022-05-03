Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

New changes coming for the 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project

By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -New project changes are coming for the 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project.

It has been redesigned to be constructed in 4 phases for the corridor between 22nd and 32nd Streets.

Each phase would require shutting down portions of the corridor for between 45 and 75 days.

The city plans to re-bid on the project next month after cost estimates came in higher than expected.

The city is also offering incentives to encourage a faster completion of each phase.

The plan is to have the entire project completed by October of next year.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Authorities identify victims in murder/suicide near Wadena
Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Suspects, officers identified in fatal shooting
(MGN)
Man arrested following police perimeter in Fargo
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 3
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 2 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 2 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 1 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 1 - May 3
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery of Jewelry - May 3
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery Of Jewelry - May 3