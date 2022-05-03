UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam

PEBMINA COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Update 9 pm: The Pembina County Water Resource District continues mitigation efforts in conjunction with the ND National Guard to stabilize erosion on Bourbanis Dam. Two Blackhawk helicopters and National Guard personnel placed nearly 160 one-ton sandbags in the areas of most concern. This effort will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. Crews will remain in place overnight to monitor Bourbanis Dam for any changes. The remaining Tongue River dams are performing as designed. ND Highway 5 will remain closed to allow for the staging of necessary supplies and equipment for this effort. Levels at Renwick Dam near Cavalier have dropped; however, there is still potential for high flows from Bourbanis Dam resulting in a rise in the levels at Renwick Dam.

Update 7 pm: According to Pembina County Emergency Management, as of 6:30 pm Tuesday Neche’s command center reports that water is going down.

The City of Pembina reports they are currently stable. The command center and dike patrol are in full operation. Students filled approximately 5000 sandbags today and anticipate filling approximately 2000 more Wednesday. Water is at the edge of I-29 at a few small areas.

The City of Drayton has reported that all is well and they are stable. The addition of clay to the temporary levee is complete. Firemen continue to monitor the dikes every 6 hours.

The City of Cavalier has reported it is stable and monitoring flood levels.

For current information regarding county and township roads closed due to flooding, contact the Pembina County dispatch center at 701-265-4122. All communities continue to see constant community involvement, mutual aid, and unending devotion by their local fire departments, county highway workers, public works, and emergency personnel as the fight against the flood waters continues.

Original story:

The North Dakota National Guard has been called in to help with flooding in Pembina County.

Governor Doug Burgum authorized the guard to dispatch two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at the request of the Pembina County Emergency Manger. The helicopters will place one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the Bourbanis Dam upstream from Cavalier.

The helicopters left from Bismarck around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning and began placing the sandbags around 9:45 a.m.

