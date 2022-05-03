Contests
Man arrested following string of burglaries in Jamestown

Alexander Emmons
Alexander Emmons(Stutsman County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing several charges following a string of burglaries in Jamestown.

Authorities say on Monday, May 2 they responded to a home in the southwest part of the city for a report of a car burglary.

When authorities were talking to the first victim, they learned another person in the same area had their garage and vehicle broken into that same night.

That area of town has also reported several burglaries since the end of April. Police were able to identify a suspect in the burglaries, get a warrant and search his home.

That’s where police found several items previously reported as stolen. Authorities then arrested 28-year-old Alexander Emmons of Jamestown.

Emmons was arrested for two county of burglary and four counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

