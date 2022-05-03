Contests
Juveniles found in South Fargo house after report of burglary

(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two juveniles were referred to juvenile court after an incident Monday in South Fargo.

Around 10:45 a.m.,  Fargo Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3300 block of 55th St. S. Officers say the company who manages the property contacted dispatch to report the house was supposed to be vacant, and it appeared as though people were currently inside the house. When officers arrived on-scene, they found two juveniles inside the residence.

Police haven’t released any additional details.

