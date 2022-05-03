Police request traffic control on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in both east and westbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatch audio, police were looking for someone in the area.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Moorhead Police Department with traffic control on the interstate. The Moorhead Police Department says they were dealing with a man having a mental health crisis.

The as of 1:15 p.m. traffic was moving again on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.