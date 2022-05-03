Contests
Police request traffic control on I-94

A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in Moorhead.(Valley News Live)
By Anna Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in both east and westbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatch audio, police were looking for someone in the area.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Moorhead Police Department with traffic control on the interstate. The Moorhead Police Department says they were dealing with a man having a mental health crisis.

The as of 1:15 p.m. traffic was moving again on the interstate.

