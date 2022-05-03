“The greatest risk of death out there in certain areas is not death by missile but death by starvation”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

“14-year-olds, teenagers, the age of my niece and nephew, they’re telling me stories of looking over their shoulders and missiles are dropping behind them so they knew which direction to run,” said Mark Lindquist, a veteran from Moorhead helping in Ukraine.

Lindquist has been abroad helping the fight for Ukraine for a month now, he started his humanitarian efforts at refugee camps, and now he and his team have redirected their focus to the East.

“So it’s getting desperate out there 63 or 64 days in and like I said before the greatest risk of death out there in certain areas is not death by a missile but death by starvation,” said Lindquist.

He said the biggest problem is the people in the East’s lack of access to essential items.

“You have to identify the problem and then you’ve got to solve it, and the problems really are that the red tape in doing something good is quite significant out here, some of the right things are in the wrong places, being stockpiled in warehouses, things that are desperately needed out East are not getting to those people,” he said.

Lindquist said they’ve created a second headquarters in Kyiv now to fulfill their mission of getting essentials off warehouse shelves and directly delivering it.

And while he said his team is growing, they still need help across the pond.

“I’m telling you that Americans are needed over here, not only because it gives hope but because we need more hands, we need more people, we need more drivers, we need more folks to bring the money that they raised at home to help these Ukrainians so if you have the risk tolerance to come over and do this work, we need you,” he said.

He said the next step is to get corporate connections.

Lindquist’s GoFund Me for Ukraine’s humanitarian aid reached its goal of $50,000 in the first month but he said his goal is to double that amount by the end of this month.

If you are interested he encourages people to reach out to him.

