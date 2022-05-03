Grand Farm to locate Innovation Facility near Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This morning at the BankNorth Theater located inside of Cass County High School, Grand Farm and Casselton Economic Development jointly announced the future site of Grand Farm’s Innovation Facility.

Melissa Beach, Casselton Community and Economic Development Director helped unveil the site, saying ” We are excited that Grand Farm chose our community for its permanent location. With our long history in agriculture and abundant community and industry partners, the Casselton area is a great fit for their Innovation Facility.”

Since its launch in 2019, Grand Farm has been operating and deploying AgTech projects on donated acreage south of Fargo. With continual expansion of projects and research, Grand Farm determined that constructing an Innovation Facility on their own acreage would best allow them to continue their impact in agriculture technology innovation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join this great community,” said Brian Carroll, Director of Grand Farm. “While our current test site has exceeded expectations, we continue to add projects and seek to provide additional capabilities. When you look across the Casselton area, you see a network of established organizations from agriculture to transportation to finance, so we’re really joining as another piece of a deep-rooted ecosystem.”

Grand Farm’s Innovation Facility will be intentionally designed to be a continually adapting, demonstration and innovation space that will stay at the forefront of agriculture technology innovation. It will provide expanded acreage for the deployment of additional AgTech projects, rapid prototyping capabilities, and increased research capacity.

In February, the North Dakota Department of Commerce announced it had selected Grand Farm as a recipient of the department’s Autonomous Agriculture Technology Matching Grant. The $10 million grant was created with funding from the 67th Legislative Assembly to encourage and support the advancement of autonomous farming technology.

