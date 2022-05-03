Town Hall in Fargo regarding drag racing and noise complaints

FARGO (Valley News Live) – Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston will host an interactive town hall conversation on Thursday, May 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of Fargo City Hall (225 Fourth Street North).

The town hall will be an interactive listening session intended to gather concerns on drag racing and noise complaints along Fargo roadways. Commissioner Preston will offer opening remarks and then serve as an informal moderator in the solicitation of experiences and opinions from audience members. Representatives from the Fargo Police and Engineering Departments will be present to gather input and share insight into current operations and future action plans.

As a public meeting being held in the Commission Chambers, the town hall conversation will be broadcast live on TV Fargo 56 and across the City’s social media channels.

If members of the public cannot attend the meeting, they are encouraged to share feedback at Commission@FargoND.gov before 5 p.m. on May 5.

All members of the Fargo City Commission have been invited, so a quorum may be present.

