Bissell Pet Foundation to host “Empty the Shelter” event at Fargo animal shelter

A dog at the Homeward Animal Shelter.
A dog at the Homeward Animal Shelter.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its spring “Empty the Shelter” adoption event at Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo.

Empty the Shelter is a nationwide event that helps animals from shelters find a permanent home through adoption. During each event, Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $25 or less in an effort to reduce overcrowding in shelters across the country. Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo is one of more than 275 participating shelters across the country that will be hosting this event.

The event is set to take place from May 2-8 at Homeward Animal Shelter, located at 1201 28th Ave N in Fargo.

