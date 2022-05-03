Contests
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (5/3 at 8 p.m.): Jack Glasser’s attorney has reacted to the move by Attorney General Drew Wrigley to file a civil action against Glasser Images, owner Jack Glasser and three other defendants.

Tim O’Keefe said in a statement: “Jack has been devastated by the closing of Glasser Images and the negative impact it has taken on his clients, employees, subcontractors, and the community. In that spirit, Jack has worked tirelessly to get his clients’ memories back to them and has cooperated throughout the Attorney General’s investigation with complete transparency. Unfortunately, despite assurance from the Assistant Attorney General that he shared Jack’s desire to help Glasser Images’ clients, he decided to issue this civil lawsuit before even sharing it with Jack — revealing that the AG’s Office chose to grab some cheap headlines, regardless of it helping nobody but himself. The AG’s Office has asserted their own opinions into the complaint, which is full of speculation and puffery. We maintain that this is a failed business and not an elaborate conspiracy.”

ORIGINAL STORY (5/3 at 11:30 a.m.): Attorney General Drew Wrigley filed a civil action against Bismarck-based photography studio Glasser Images, owner Jack Glasser and three other defendants Tuesday.

Glasser suddenly closed the studio in October 2021, laying off employees and subcontractors, and posting notice that refunds would not be provided to customers. The Attorney General’s office received more than 500 complaints during a consumer fraud investigation into the company.

Wrigley says the investigation revealed evidence supporting allegations against Glasser. He says, Glasser falsely blamed the closure on the pandemic, and continued to borrow money while enjoying a luxurious lifestyle.

The state is seeking equitable relief. They’re asking for restitution for consumers and subcontractors and civil penalties against Glasser. They hope to prevent Glasser from running a similar business in the future.

