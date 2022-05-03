Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested in Moorhead after a traffic stop lead to a fentanyl bust.

A Moorhead Police officer who was on patrol saw a vehicle hit the median on 20th Street near Belsley Boulevard just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 1. The vehicle was pulled over in the 3000 block of 20th Street South and the officer reports the people inside were acting suspicious during the traffic stop.

The driver initially gave a false name to the officer. A search of the car turned up 300 suspected M30 fentanyl pills which, police say, have a street value of approximately $10,200.

Shananda Fleming and Abraham Johnson were transported to the Clay County Correctional Facility, and long-form complaints were submitted for felony charges to the Clay County Attorney’s Office. Flemings faces Felony First Degree Controlled Substance, Gross Misdemeanor False Name to Police, and Misdemeanor Driver’s License charges. Johnson faces Felony First Degree Controlled Substance charges.

Since March, this is the fourth significant fentanyl seizure in Clay County. The total amount of suspected fentanyl includes 50 grams of powdered and more than 2,300 M30 pills.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Authorities identify victims in murder/suicide near Wadena
Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Suspects, officers identified in fatal shooting
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract

Latest News

Motorcyclist thrown during crash in Grand Forks
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
News - Red River Women’s Clinic responds to leak draft opinion regarding abortion - 6:30PM Update
5:00PM News May 3 - Part 1
News - Red River Women’s Clinic responds to leak draft opinion regarding abortion - 6:00PM Update
News - Red River Women’s Clinic responds to leak draft opinion regarding abortion - 6:00PM Update