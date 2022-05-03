Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested in Moorhead after a traffic stop lead to a fentanyl bust.

A Moorhead Police officer who was on patrol saw a vehicle hit the median on 20th Street near Belsley Boulevard just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 1. The vehicle was pulled over in the 3000 block of 20th Street South and the officer reports the people inside were acting suspicious during the traffic stop.

The driver initially gave a false name to the officer. A search of the car turned up 300 suspected M30 fentanyl pills which, police say, have a street value of approximately $10,200.

Shananda Fleming and Abraham Johnson were transported to the Clay County Correctional Facility, and long-form complaints were submitted for felony charges to the Clay County Attorney’s Office. Flemings faces Felony First Degree Controlled Substance, Gross Misdemeanor False Name to Police, and Misdemeanor Driver’s License charges. Johnson faces Felony First Degree Controlled Substance charges.

Since March, this is the fourth significant fentanyl seizure in Clay County. The total amount of suspected fentanyl includes 50 grams of powdered and more than 2,300 M30 pills.

