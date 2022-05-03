Contests
25 flamingos, 1 duck killed by wild fox at Smithsonian National Zoo

A wild fox broke into an exhibit at the Smithsonian National Zoo and killed 25 flamingos and one duck.(Smithsonian National Zoo)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Smithsonian National Zoo is mourning the loss of 25 American flamingos and one northern pintail duck that were killed by a wild fox that broke into their outdoor habitat.

The zoo says staff discovered the massacre early Monday morning and saw the fox before it escaped the habitat.

The zoo says staff inspects the integrity of the enclosure multiple times a day and saw no areas of concern in the habitat Sunday afternoon.

It said there was a metal mesh breach where the fox entered, and staff have reinforced the metal mesh around the exhibit.

Live traps have been now been set around the area to catch predators.

The flock, which originally had 74 flamingos, has now been moved to an indoor barn and the ducks are in a covered, secure outdoor space.

Three more flamingos were injured in the attack but survived and are being treated by veterinarians.

The zoo is calling it a “heartbreaking loss.”

