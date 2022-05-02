Contests
Veterans from Red River Valley get a warm welcome after touching down in Baltimore during Honor Flight

By Mike Morken
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of veterans from the Red River Valley were warmly welcomed as they arrived in Baltimore on Saturday.

The group is part of the veteran’s Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.

Members of the Grand Forks-based army unit that is temporarily serving in Washington, D.C. applauded each veteran as they made their way through the airport.

after touching down...it was on to do some sightseeing in Baltimore, including a stop at Fort McHenry.

It was then on to D.C. to check out the FDR Memorial.

Valley News Team’s Mike Morken is currently with the group.

