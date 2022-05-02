Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks performs.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A seismograph at Louisiana State University reportedly recorded a small earthquake at Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

Country music star Garth Brooks performed in front of a sold-out, enthusiastic crowd.

When the singer performed crowd favorite, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph on campus recorded a small earthquake, according to LSU.

WAFB reports the audience could be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted about the concert on social media, saying the show was “better than his wildest dreams.”

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Authorities identify victims in murder/suicide near Wadena
Jarrod Adams is facing several charges after police say he followed a woman into her home and...
UPDATE: Man arrested in Grand Forks for Terrorizing and Felonious Restraint
At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
Train derails, ignites near Burlington
Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency Feb. 28 and deployed state resources to help...
City of Harwood issues flood emergency
City of Cavalier asks for some residents to evacuate

Latest News

10:00PM SHOW MAY 1-PART 1
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 1
News - Lisbon's preparations for potential flood waters - May 2, 2022
News - Lisbon's preparations for potential flood waters - May 2, 2022
10:00PM SHOW MAY 1-PART 2
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 2
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet