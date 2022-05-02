One plumbing and heating company has been overflowing with calls to combat the flood inside peoples homes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Most in the Valley have been busy fighting the flood the last couple of weeks, and now the efforts have turned to inside people’s homes. One Grand Forks company has gotten around 150 sump pump calls in the last week.

“We’ve had sump pump calls the last couple of weeks, we haven’t been caught up yet,” said Kurt Gamache, plumbing manager at Vilandre Heating, AC & Plumbing.

Vilandre Heating, AC & Plumbing said they have been abnormally busy this year with flooding in the Grand Forks area.

Gamache said most of their calls are due to people being unprepared for how much rainfall they’ve experienced.

“We’ve got basements with 2-3 feet of water in them because the sump pumps didn’t work,” said Gamache.

He said people in these situations lose many items, along with the extra cost of damaged sheetrock.

But, it’s not only sump pumps homeowners have to worry about to avoid a flooded basement.

“We’ve been seeing a lot where even when they’ve been having a working sump pump and everything like that if the water was getting dumped right next to the foundation they’ve been still having water down in the basement and stuff like that so it definitely does help to have working sump pump and working gutters to be able to keep your basement dry during these wet months,” said Wyatt Zapzalka, seamless gutter manager at Vilandre Heating, AC & Plumbing.

Zapzalka and Gamache say to avoid having to wade in a flooded basement until help comes, people should have their sump pumps and gutters checked before the spring season arrives.

Vilandre said they are booked out for three days as of now.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.