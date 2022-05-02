Man involved in fatal hit-and-run in Mandan to see four more years in prison, probation in five cases revoked

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fargo man who faces multiple charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in Mandan and a flight from police in Bismarck has pleaded guilty to two more charges and had his probation revoked in five other cases.

Prosecutors say on March 21, 39-year-old Wade Bison drove into and killed a 77-year-old Mandan man in the parking lot of All Seasons Arena before fleeing from police. They say he was arrested later that morning after he crashed his car down an embankment in Bismarck.

On April 21, Bison pleaded guilty to murder and three other felonies in Morton County. He has not yet been sentenced in that case.

Monday, Bison represented himself and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer and driving under suspension in Burleigh County.

“I don’t want to be a career criminal. I want to be able to be out there for my kids and to actually be a positive person for the community and the way my life’s been living it just hasn’t been that way. I don’t believe I am a bad guy, I just made bad choices,” said defendant Wade Bison.

The court re-opened Bison’s prior drug, fleeing, and theft cases from 2020 and 2021. In April, his probation was revoked for one Burleigh County case in which he had been given a three-year suspended sentence. Now, he’s had probation revoked in five more Burleigh and Morton County cases. In each of these cases, Bison had been given suspended sentences and was on probation at the time of the hit-and-run.

“Probation went as poorly as it could possibly go. Your cases are the worst-case scenario. These are the types of cases that, I think, keep folks like us up at night,” said Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma to Bison.

Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma sentenced Bison to four years in prison with each sentence running concurrent with one another.

He faces five more felony charges for the March 21 incident in Burleigh County. He will be arraigned on those charges May 6.

