Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Man involved in fatal hit-and-run in Mandan to see four more years in prison, probation in five cases revoked

39-year-old Wade Bison at his Zoom hearing Monday
39-year-old Wade Bison at his Zoom hearing Monday(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fargo man who faces multiple charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in Mandan and a flight from police in Bismarck has pleaded guilty to two more charges and had his probation revoked in five other cases.

Prosecutors say on March 21, 39-year-old Wade Bison drove into and killed a 77-year-old Mandan man in the parking lot of All Seasons Arena before fleeing from police. They say he was arrested later that morning after he crashed his car down an embankment in Bismarck.

On April 21, Bison pleaded guilty to murder and three other felonies in Morton County. He has not yet been sentenced in that case.

Monday, Bison represented himself and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer and driving under suspension in Burleigh County.

“I don’t want to be a career criminal. I want to be able to be out there for my kids and to actually be a positive person for the community and the way my life’s been living it just hasn’t been that way. I don’t believe I am a bad guy, I just made bad choices,” said defendant Wade Bison.

The court re-opened Bison’s prior drug, fleeing, and theft cases from 2020 and 2021. In April, his probation was revoked for one Burleigh County case in which he had been given a three-year suspended sentence. Now, he’s had probation revoked in five more Burleigh and Morton County cases. In each of these cases, Bison had been given suspended sentences and was on probation at the time of the hit-and-run.

“Probation went as poorly as it could possibly go. Your cases are the worst-case scenario. These are the types of cases that, I think, keep folks like us up at night,” said Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma to Bison.

Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma sentenced Bison to four years in prison with each sentence running concurrent with one another.

He faces five more felony charges for the March 21 incident in Burleigh County. He will be arraigned on those charges May 6.

Related Coverage: Fargo man pleads guilty to murder for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Authorities identify victims in murder/suicide near Wadena
Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Suspects, officers identified in fatal shooting
(MGN)
Man arrested following police perimeter in Fargo
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 3
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 2 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 2 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 1 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 1 - May 3
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery of Jewelry - May 3
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery Of Jewelry - May 3