Man arrested following police perimeter in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing multiple possible charges following a police perimeter in Fargo.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, police were trying to pull over a driver in the 4700 block of 13th Ave. S. for a reported stolen vehicle.

The car wouldn’t pull over and police eventually had to set up a perimeter with multiple other agencies and use stop sticks to catch the driver.

The driver, 34-year-old Chad Bernie, was then arrested for fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, possession of meth paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.

No one else was in the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was returned to its rightful owner.

