Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Man arrested following police perimeter in Fargo

(MGN)
(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing multiple possible charges following a police perimeter in Fargo.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, police were trying to pull over a driver in the 4700 block of 13th Ave. S. for a reported stolen vehicle.

The car wouldn’t pull over and police eventually had to set up a perimeter with multiple other agencies and use stop sticks to catch the driver.

The driver, 34-year-old Chad Bernie, was then arrested for fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, possession of meth paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.

No one else was in the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was returned to its rightful owner.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Authorities identify victims in murder/suicide near Wadena
Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Suspects, officers identified in fatal shooting
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 3
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 2 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 2 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 1 - May 3
NDT - NDSU Catering Host Scandinavian Buffet Part 1 - May 3
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery of Jewelry - May 3
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery Of Jewelry - May 3