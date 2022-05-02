Contests
Local veterans tour Washington, D.C. on Veterans Honor Flight

By Mike Morken
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Rain fell on our Nations Capitol Sunday afternoon, but only after veterans from the Red River Valley saw several incredible sites.

Every hour on the hour from October through March, and every half hour from April through September, the military guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is changed. On Sunday, our veterans watched in silence as the guards maintained 90 steps per minute, marching in 21-step intervals to represent the 21 gun salute.

There were several other stops on Sunday, including the Lincoln, Korean and Vietnam Memorials. This is the first Honor Flight in more than two years and Valley News Team’s Mike Morken is along for the journey.

The Honor Flights are a way to show appreciation and say thanks to the men and women who served our country.

This group will be returning home to Hector International Airport in Fargo at approximately at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2. Valley News Live will be there to bring you the welcome home ceremony and hope that you will gather inside the airport to welcome the veterans back home.

