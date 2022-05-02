Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Jackie Robinson’s used All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Baseball legend Jackie Robinson’s All-Star Game bat sold for $1 million in an auction Saturday.

Goldin Auctions announced the sale of the 1949 bat, which came directly from Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s widow.

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)

While it is rare for a baseball bat to fetch more than $1 million, the sale was not an all-time record.

That record belongs to the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his first home run for the Yankees, which sold for $1.2 million.

The single-most expensive piece of Jackie Robinson memorabilia is a game-worn Brooklyn Dodgers Jersey. His famous number 42 Jersey sold for more than $4.2 million last year.

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Authorities identify victims in murder/suicide near Wadena
Jarrod Adams is facing several charges after police say he followed a woman into her home and...
UPDATE: Man arrested in Grand Forks for Terrorizing and Felonious Restraint
At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
Train derails, ignites near Burlington
Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency Feb. 28 and deployed state resources to help...
City of Harwood issues flood emergency
City of Cavalier asks for some residents to evacuate

Latest News

10:00PM SHOW MAY 1-PART 1
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 1
News - Lisbon's preparations for potential flood waters - May 2, 2022
News - Lisbon's preparations for potential flood waters - May 2, 2022
10:00PM SHOW MAY 1-PART 2
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 2
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet