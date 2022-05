FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is holding a free skin cancer screening for the community.

This will take place from 2:30 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Sanford’s Dermatology Clinic at 4656 40th Ave. S. in Fargo.

You can schedule a skin check by calling (701) 234-8924.

