Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

15 injured in pedal pub crash in Atlanta; driver charged with DUI

Authorities said 15 people were injured when a pedal pub crashed in midtown Atlanta. (Source: JACAYA FLOTT/CNN)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - The driver of a pedal pub that crashed on Saturday night has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, the Atlanta Police Department said Sunday morning.

The pedal pub, which is a mobile bar, tipped over while making a turn at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street NE in midtown Atlanta, authorities said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the pedal pub was apparently going too fast while trying to make the turn.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals. Ten sustained minor injuries, three had serious injuries, and two had critical injuries.

“The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has a mobile ambulance. We call it MAV-1. ... We utilized that to transport 10 and Grady facilitated the transportation of the other five patients,” said Jason McLain, battalion chief for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

No other vehicles were involved.

In addition to the DUI, the driver was also charged with a business permit violation, WGCL reported.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Authorities identify victims in murder/suicide near Wadena
Jarrod Adams is facing several charges after police say he followed a woman into her home and...
UPDATE: Man arrested in Grand Forks for Terrorizing and Felonious Restraint
At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
Train derails, ignites near Burlington
Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency Feb. 28 and deployed state resources to help...
City of Harwood issues flood emergency
City of Cavalier asks for some residents to evacuate

Latest News

10:00PM SHOW MAY 1-PART 1
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 1
News - Lisbon's preparations for potential flood waters - May 2, 2022
News - Lisbon's preparations for potential flood waters - May 2, 2022
10:00PM SHOW MAY 1-PART 2
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 2
Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet
Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.
Man charged with murder after calling police to say he ‘may have killed his wife,’ authorities say