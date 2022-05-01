Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Preparations for flooding underway in Kindred

By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flood preparations in Kindred, ND are underway as the Sheyenne River is predicted to rise in major flooding by the end of the weekend. The Kindred Fire Dept. is getting their equipment ready for potential rescues and helping prepare the town for flood waters, which includes sand bagging.

“Just prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Rich Schock, the Kindred Fire Chief. “Kind of prepare yourself and if you’ve lived here for quite awhile you’re obviously going to know at what point should I start getting concerned and at what time do I need to not worry at all.

According to the National Weather Service and Chief Schock, the area of most concern is just south of Highway 46. There lies farmland and neighborhoods that sit next to the river. Andie Wagemann, a volunteer fire fighter with KFD, has been with the dept. for over a year. She recalls being West Fargo during the floods from 2009-2011.

“It’s heartbreaking, especially for the people that their homes are in danger,” said Wagemann. “I think one of the worst ways to lose stuff is in a flood. Because it’s just gone. You don’t where the water is going to take it, you can’t really refurnish anything with it.”

Wagemann said it is important for the crew to stay ready, as they are relied upon to help those going through a traumatic experience. Chief Schock, said he is hoping this year’s flood levels won’t be too bad. With hopes that it is similar to flooding events in 2019 and 2020.

“Came up, crested. Had some minor damage here and there and it went back down,” said Chief Schock. “We’re hoping that this does the same thing this year, but it’s emergency services, because we got to prepare for the worst.”

The Sheyenne River is expected to reach major flooding level by early morning near Kindred.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault outside Fargo Walmart
One arrested, one in hospital after assault outside Fargo Walmart
Police Lights
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reports suspicious deaths in Wadena
Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Ben Franklin staff member fired for inappropriate video with student
Hospital reports two cases of rare, unexplained child liver illness in Minnesota
Hospital reports two cases of rare, unexplained child liver illness in Minnesota
Park Place Apartments
Family of man found dead after S. Fargo apartment fire speaks out

Latest News

2022 Honor Flight - Veterans On Honor Flight Tour Baltimore & Washington . DC
2022 Honor Flight
Sports - Volson Selected By Bengals In Fourth Round - April 30
Sports - Volson Selected By Bengals In Fourth Round - April 30
2022 Honor Flight - Veterans On Honor Flight Tour Baltimore & Washington . DC
2022 Honor Flight - Veterans On Honor Flight Tour Baltimore & Washington . DC
10:00PM Weather - April 30
10:00PM Weather - April 30
News - Drayton residents are feeling the impacts of rising flood waters - April 30
News - Drayton residents are feeling the impacts of rising flood waters - April 30