Preparations for flooding underway in Kindred

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flood preparations in Kindred, ND are underway as the Sheyenne River is predicted to rise in major flooding by the end of the weekend. The Kindred Fire Dept. is getting their equipment ready for potential rescues and helping prepare the town for flood waters, which includes sand bagging.

“Just prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Rich Schock, the Kindred Fire Chief. “Kind of prepare yourself and if you’ve lived here for quite awhile you’re obviously going to know at what point should I start getting concerned and at what time do I need to not worry at all.

According to the National Weather Service and Chief Schock, the area of most concern is just south of Highway 46. There lies farmland and neighborhoods that sit next to the river. Andie Wagemann, a volunteer fire fighter with KFD, has been with the dept. for over a year. She recalls being West Fargo during the floods from 2009-2011.

“It’s heartbreaking, especially for the people that their homes are in danger,” said Wagemann. “I think one of the worst ways to lose stuff is in a flood. Because it’s just gone. You don’t where the water is going to take it, you can’t really refurnish anything with it.”

Wagemann said it is important for the crew to stay ready, as they are relied upon to help those going through a traumatic experience. Chief Schock, said he is hoping this year’s flood levels won’t be too bad. With hopes that it is similar to flooding events in 2019 and 2020.

“Came up, crested. Had some minor damage here and there and it went back down,” said Chief Schock. “We’re hoping that this does the same thing this year, but it’s emergency services, because we got to prepare for the worst.”

The Sheyenne River is expected to reach major flooding level by early morning near Kindred.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.