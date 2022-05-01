Man arrested in Grand Forks for Terrorizing and Felonious Restraint

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just before 11 am today, Grand Forks police responded to 2606 13th Ave. S. for suspicious activity.

Police say a man followed a woman into a secure apartment building and asked her to use her phone.

He then followed her into her apartment and assaulted her before fleeing.

GFPD found the man who they identified as the suspect.

Police say he was arrested and taken to the correction center, where he was charged with Terrorizing and Felonious Restraint.

The suspect may have additional charges when the investigation is done.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, but there is no threat to the public from the incident.

