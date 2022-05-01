Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Man arrested in Grand Forks for Terrorizing and Felonious Restraint

The suspect may have additional charges when the investigation is done.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just before 11 am today, Grand Forks police responded to 2606 13th Ave. S. for suspicious activity.

Police say a man followed a woman into a secure apartment building and asked her to use her phone.

He then followed her into her apartment and assaulted her before fleeing.

GFPD found the man who they identified as the suspect.

Police say he was arrested and taken to the correction center, where he was charged with Terrorizing and Felonious Restraint.

The suspect may have additional charges when the investigation is done.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, but there is no threat to the public from the incident.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reports suspicious deaths in Wadena
Assault outside Fargo Walmart
One arrested, one in hospital after assault outside Fargo Walmart
Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Ben Franklin staff member fired for inappropriate video with student
Hospital reports two cases of rare, unexplained child liver illness in Minnesota
Hospital reports two cases of rare, unexplained child liver illness in Minnesota
Road closing in Moorhead due to rising water levels

Latest News

At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
Train derails, ignites near Burlington
2022 Honor Flight - Veterans On Honor Flight Tour Baltimore & Washington . DC
2022 Honor Flight
Sports - Volson Selected By Bengals In Fourth Round - April 30
Sports - Volson Selected By Bengals In Fourth Round - April 30
2022 Honor Flight - Veterans On Honor Flight Tour Baltimore & Washington . DC
2022 Honor Flight - Veterans On Honor Flight Tour Baltimore & Washington . DC