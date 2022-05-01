Drayton residents are feeling the impacts of rising flood waters

DRAYTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents of the City of Drayton in northern North Dakota are feeling the impacts of the flood waters rising right outside their front doors.

However, they say they’re prepared to take on what’s to come no matter what, just like they’ve done in the past.

“We’re not that far away, only a few feet, from where we were in ‘97, and that’s substantial,” says owner of the Zoo Bar Amber Brown.

But this isn’t Drayton’s first rodeo dealing with flood waters.

“If it gets to where they project it, it’ll be the fourth worst flood Drayton has ever seen. But yet, it still isn’t a big deal because our city crew is so prepared and they’ve done this so many times. They know what they’re doing,” says Drayton Mayor Chip Olson.

But people say they’re still feeling the heat from it.

Reindeer rancher Vern Hoselton says right now, his reindeer only have a small amount of pasture to be in.

“Everything has kind of come at the wrong time of year. It’s our calving and fawning time of year. I just had my first one last week,” says Hoselton.

He says he was lucky with the circumstances of the birth of his new reindeer.

“The pasture that she was in even in the barn, it was three quarters underwater. That’s just with the snowmelt and rain coming across,” says Hoselton.

As well as pastures, cattle ranchers say they’re having other issues in their typical calving season routines.

“We have a lot of calves now and we’re worried about them getting sick. A lot of cows are getting sick. As well as crops. Where are we going to put the crop? We’re trying to figure that out,” says cattle rancher Dave Baker.

Many are still wondering what they’re going to do because of the water. Brown says she’s worried about what’s to come.

“There’s all the unknown. Are you going to be fine? Are you going to have to close down? The business aspect is tough because you have construction crews and farm help that aren’t here yet because it’s too wet,” she says.

A big topic in the bar has been the similarities between this flood and the one of ‘97.

“What we did, how we did it, and how would we do it again,” says Brown.

But they all say they believe the community will be ready for what’s to come.

“In the past 24 hours, they’ve raised the crest 3 times. We’re not concerned, we’re prepared,” says Mayor Olson.

