City of Harwood issues flood emergency

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Harwood has now declared a flood emergency.

The city council held a special meeting on Sunday discussing the plan of action.

Mayor Blake Hankey, this year’s flood is one of the top 5 floods they’ve had in history.

He says the flood emergency is out of an abundance of caution as the National Weather Service predicts the Sheyenne River will crest to about 91.4 feet in a few days.

Mayor Hankey is asking residents to stay vigilant.

He’s requesting that citizens walking the dike to report any noticeable changes to ensure it is holding up properly.

