City of Cavalier asks for some residents to evacuate

CAVALIER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cavalier Mayor Lacey Hinkle is requesting some residents to evacuate their homes as certain city streets could become inundated with water.

City officials say the request comes as recent rainfall and river contributions from surrounding areas are causing flooding concerns.

They say residents living in the areas of River Street, South Bjornson Drive, Millana Drive, and Madison Street should evacuate as they may not be able to leave once the roads become flooded.

Rebecca Flanders from Pembina County Emergency Management says they are working with the Red Cross to determine exactly how many residents are being impacted.

Its suggest to find a safe place with family or friends, but city officials say if you have nowhere to go call Pembina County Emergency Management at 701-265-8259.

Flanders also, says at this time, it’s unclear when or if an emergency shelter will open as they are still waiting to learn the number of residents in need of shelter.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.